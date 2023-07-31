Barclays Boosts Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target to $185.00

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $161.00 to $185.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $127.00 to $152.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $139.75.

Owens Corning Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE OC opened at $140.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.99.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,115.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $793,569.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,906.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 383,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,024,000 after purchasing an additional 138,687 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Owens Corning by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 982 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in Owens Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. 93.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

