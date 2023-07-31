Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Blackboxstocks Trading Up 0.7 %

Blackboxstocks stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.77. 3,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Get Blackboxstocks alerts:

Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 124.91% and a negative return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Blackboxstocks

About Blackboxstocks

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blackboxstocks stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Blackboxstocks Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLBX Free Report ) by 286.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,300 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.90% of Blackboxstocks worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackboxstocks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackboxstocks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.