Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX) Short Interest Update

Blackboxstocks Inc. (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 52,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Blackboxstocks stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.77. 3,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Blackboxstocks has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.
Blackboxstocks (NASDAQ:BLBX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blackboxstocks had a negative net margin of 124.91% and a negative return on equity of 203.66%. The business had revenue of $0.86 million for the quarter.
About Blackboxstocks
Blackboxstocks Inc develops and markets financial technology and social media hybrid platform. It offers Blackbox System, a subscription-based software as a service that provides real-time proprietary analytics and news for stock and options traders. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
