Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Short Interest Update

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, a decrease of 25.2% from the June 30th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

BHFAP traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,057. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.19. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $27.03.

Brighthouse Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 10th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

