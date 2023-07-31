Brokerages Set Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Price Target at $295.00

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $295.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SONVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonova from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sonova in a research note on Friday, May 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock.

SONVY opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. Sonova has a one year low of $41.59 and a one year high of $73.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.6153 per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from Sonova’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Sonova Holding AG manufactures and sells hearing care solutions for adults and children in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The Hearing Instruments segments engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and service of hearing instruments and related products, as well as wireless headsets, speech-enhanced hearables, and audiophile headphones under the Phonak, Unitron, Hansaton, and Sennheiser brand names; and audiological care services under the AudioNova, Audium, Audition Santé, Boots Hearingcare, Connect Hearing, Geers, Hansaton, Lapperre, Schoonenberg, and Triton Hearing brands.

