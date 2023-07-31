CarParts.com (PRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect CarParts.com to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $175.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.78 million. On average, analysts expect CarParts.com to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

CarParts.com Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTS opened at $4.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $278.83 million, a P/E ratio of -123.75 and a beta of 2.13. CarParts.com has a 1 year low of $3.82 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of CarParts.com

Separately, StockNews.com cut CarParts.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CarParts.com by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,799,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 194,488 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,449,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,412,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after acquiring an additional 778,845 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 977,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in CarParts.com by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,231,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after acquiring an additional 464,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

About CarParts.com

(Get Free Report)

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the United States and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.