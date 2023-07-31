CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Given a C$155.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$155.00 price target on CGI (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GIB.A. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on CGI from C$133.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$155.36.

GIB.A opened at C$131.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$138.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$131.08. CGI has a 12 month low of C$100.74 and a 12 month high of C$142.31. The firm has a market cap of C$27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

