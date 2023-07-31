ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) CEO Sells $40,900.00 in Stock

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) CEO Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total value of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,148,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,931,081.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pasquale Romano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $42,650.00.

On Monday, July 24th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total value of $41,800.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $41,150.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total value of $41,400.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $43,050.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $43,950.00.

On Friday, July 14th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $42,750.00.

On Friday, July 7th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $43,900.00.

On Tuesday, July 11th, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $44,600.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Pasquale Romano sold 5,000 shares of ChargePoint stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total value of $44,300.00.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

NYSE:CHPT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,459,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,034,919. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHPT shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.52.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at $230,588,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 305.4% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

