Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.68.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.
Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.