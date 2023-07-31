Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.91 on Thursday. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.95. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.64 million for the quarter. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative net margin of 30.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%.

Institutional Trading of Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 632,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,148 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,077,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 194,505 shares during the period. Finally, George Kaiser Family Foundation acquired a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 1st quarter valued at $443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. operates as a fine jewelry company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Online Channels and Traditional. It manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished moissanite jewelry under the Charles & Colvard Created Moissanite brand; and premium moissanite gemstones under the Forever One brand name.

