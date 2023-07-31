Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $37.38

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.38 and last traded at $37.38, with a volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.38.
Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Chiba Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.10. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.64.
The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products, as well as investment management and investment advisory services. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.
