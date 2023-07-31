Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $25.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.34. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $23.65 and a 52 week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

Chicago Rivet & Machine ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional Trading of Chicago Rivet & Machine

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 22.36% of the company’s stock.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

