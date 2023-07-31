Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Consolidated Planning Corp

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $241.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.57.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB traded down $2.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $203.47. The stock had a trading volume of 718,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,024. The firm has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.65. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total transaction of $251,418.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,234 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 1,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.81, for a total value of $251,418.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,093.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total transaction of $1,778,192.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,618,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

