Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,725,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,390,000 after purchasing an additional 142,651 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,994,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,005,000 after acquiring an additional 525,988 shares during the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

