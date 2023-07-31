Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,448,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,589. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.45. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.05.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- The Dividend Kings With Highest Yield
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.