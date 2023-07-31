Contrasting Osisko Development (ODV) & Its Rivals

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) is one of 735 publicly-traded companies in the “Gold” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Osisko Development to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Osisko Development and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -329.29% -26.15% -19.66% Osisko Development Competitors 394.55% -12.01% -2.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Osisko Development and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million -$148.04 million -2.20 Osisko Development Competitors $462.61 million $16.45 million -504.41

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Osisko Development’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

10.5% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of shares of all “Gold” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Gold” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Osisko Development’s competitors have a beta of 0.97, meaning that their average share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Osisko Development and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 0 1 0 3.00 Osisko Development Competitors 700 3870 6554 229 2.56

Osisko Development currently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 189.60%. As a group, “Gold” companies have a potential upside of 54.15%. Given Osisko Development’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Osisko Development is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Osisko Development competitors beat Osisko Development on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Osisko Development Company Profile

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

