Contrasting Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)

Jeffs' Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) and Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and Winmark’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands $5.86 million 0.95 -$2.20 million N/A N/A Winmark $81.41 million 15.75 $39.42 million $11.13 33.01

Winmark has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Winmark 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Jeffs’ Brands and Winmark, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.4% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Winmark shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Winmark shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and Winmark’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A Winmark 47.92% -72.56% 105.17%

Summary

Winmark beats Jeffs’ Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs' Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand. It also provides pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company's Franchising segment franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. Its Leasing segment operates middle-market equipment leasing business. The company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato's Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children's clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand. In addition, it buys, sells, trades in, and used and new sporting goods, equipment, and accessories for various athletic activities including team sports, such as baseball/softball, hockey, football, lacrosse, and soccer, as well as fitness, ski/snowboard, golf, and others under the Play It Again Sports brand; and buys and sells used women's apparel, shoes, and accessories under the Style Encore brand. Further, the company buys, sells, trades in, and used and new musical instruments, speakers, amplifiers, music-related electronics, and related accessories under the Music Go Round brand. Winmark Corporation was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

