CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPI Aerostructures (NYSE:CVU – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CPI Aerostructures Price Performance

CVU stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.10. The stock had a trading volume of 91,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,874. CPI Aerostructures has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.60.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

About CPI Aerostructures

(Get Free Report)

Read More

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aerosystems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.