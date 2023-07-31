CRH (NYSE:CRH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.
CRH Price Performance
CRH stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.30. 1,225,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,651. CRH has a fifty-two week low of $31.22 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
About CRH
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
