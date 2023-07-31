Critical Comparison: CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) & Haleon (NYSE:HLN)

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) and Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CCA Industries and Haleon, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Haleon 1 2 4 0 2.43

Haleon has a consensus target price of $364.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,029.33%. Given Haleon’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Haleon is more favorable than CCA Industries.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.7% of Haleon shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of CCA Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CCA Industries and Haleon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCA Industries $12.84 million 0.17 -$50,000.00 N/A N/A Haleon $13.43 billion 3.03 $1.31 billion N/A N/A

Haleon has higher revenue and earnings than CCA Industries.

Profitability

This table compares CCA Industries and Haleon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCA Industries -6.60% -7.47% -5.49% Haleon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Haleon beats CCA Industries on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCA Industries

CCA Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes health and beauty aid products in the United States and internationally. It offers oral health-care products under the Plus+White brand; skin-care products under the Sudden Change and Porcelana brand names; nail treatments under the brand name of Nutra Nail; medicated topical and shave gels under the Bikini Zone brand; depilatories under the Hair Off brand and; perfumes under the brand name of Sunset Cafe. The company markets its products to drug, food, and mass-merchandise retail chains; warehouse clubs; and wholesale beauty-aids through independent sales representatives and distributors, as well as through Internet. CCA Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Lyndhurst, New Jersey.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements. Its portfolio of brands includes Advil, Sensodyne, Panadol, Voltaren, Theraflu, Otrivin, Polident, parodontax, and Centrum. The company was formerly known as DRVW 2022 plc and changed its name to Haleon plc in February 2022. Haleon plc was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Weybridge, the United Kingdom.

