CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Stock Price Down 0.7%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €61.95 ($68.08) and last traded at €63.05 ($69.29). Approximately 108,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.50 ($69.78).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €60.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.31.

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

