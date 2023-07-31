Custodian Property Income REIT (LON:CREI) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (LON:CREI – Get Free Report) dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.10 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 87 ($1.12). Approximately 496,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 439,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 87.50 ($1.12).

Custodian Property Income REIT Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of £383.54 million, a P/E ratio of 621.43 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.73 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 90.35.

Custodian Property Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a GBX 1.38 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Custodian Property Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

About Custodian Property Income REIT

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants on long leases throughout the UK and is principally characterised by small lot sizes, with individual property values of less than £10 million at acquisition.

