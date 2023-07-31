DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
NASDAQ DTEA opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day moving average is $0.63. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.66.
About DAVIDsTEA
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than DAVIDsTEA
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in E-Commerce: A Guide
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for DAVIDsTEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DAVIDsTEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.