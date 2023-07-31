Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) & Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTP) Head-To-Head Survey

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Air T and Deutsche Post’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Air T alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Air T $247.32 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Post $99.52 billion 0.61 $5.65 billion $4.20 11.75

Deutsche Post has higher revenue and earnings than Air T.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Air T 0 0 0 0 N/A Deutsche Post 1 5 3 0 2.22

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Air T and Deutsche Post, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Deutsche Post has a consensus target price of $49.35, suggesting a potential upside of 0.04%. Given Deutsche Post’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Deutsche Post is more favorable than Air T.

Profitability

This table compares Air T and Deutsche Post’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Air T N/A N/A N/A Deutsche Post 5.32% 20.75% 7.21%

Dividends

Air T pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. Deutsche Post pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Deutsche Post pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Deutsche Post beats Air T on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Air T

(Get Free Report)

Air T, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts in the United States and internationally. The Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2023, this segment had 85 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx. The Ground Equipment Sales segment manufactures, sells, and services aircraft deicers, scissor-type lifts, military and civilian decontamination units, flight-line tow tractors, glycol recovery vehicles, and other specialized equipment. This segment sells its products to passenger and cargo airlines, ground handling companies, the United States Air Force, airports, and industrial customers. The Commercial Aircraft, Engines and Parts segment offers commercial aircraft trading, leasing, and parts solutions; commercial aircraft storage, storage maintenance, and aircraft disassembly/part-out services; commercial aircraft parts sales, exchanges, procurement services, consignment programs, and overhaul and repair services; and aircraft instrumentation, avionics, and a range of electrical accessories for civilian, military transport, regional/commuter and business/commercial jet, and turboprop aircraft. This segment also provides composite aircraft structures, and repair and support services. Air T, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Denver, North Carolina.

About Deutsche Post

(Get Free Report)

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers. The Global Forwarding, Freight segment provides air, ocean, and overland freight forwarding services; and offers multimodal and sector-specific solutions. This segment's business model is based on brokering transport services between customers and freight carriers. The Supply Chain segment delivers customized supply chain solutions to its customers based on modular components, including warehousing and transport services; and value-added services, such as e-fulfilment, omnichannel solutions and returns management, lead logistics partner, real estate solutions, service logistics, and packaging solutions for various industrial sectors. The eCommerce Solutions segment provides parcel delivery and cross-border non-time definite international services. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail communication, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for the delivery of goods; and offers additional services, such as registered mail, cash on delivery, and insured items. Deutsche Post AG was founded in 1490 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Air T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.