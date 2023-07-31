Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,004.0 days.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $33.09 during trading hours on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, Denmark, and Taiwan. It operates a network of 3,396 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

