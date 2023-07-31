Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Up 8.6% in July

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200,400 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the June 30th total of 184,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,004.0 days.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Price Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises stock remained flat at $33.09 during trading hours on Monday. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 12-month low of $33.09 and a 12-month high of $35.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.20.
Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile
