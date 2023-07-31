DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock Holdings Decreased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. reduced its holdings in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,202 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DASH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $132,721,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,637 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 1,801.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,797,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 49.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,358,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,028 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,086,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,006 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Andy Fang sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total transaction of $4,490,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,085.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 959,972 shares of company stock worth $70,227,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH traded up $1.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,982,567. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.37. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.37 and a 52-week high of $92.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.25 and a beta of 1.57.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on DoorDash from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.32.

DoorDash Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash and Wolt marketplaces, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; DashPass and Wolt+, a membership products; and offers DoorDash Drive and Wolt Drive, a white-label delivery fulfillment services; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce; and Bbot, which offers merchants digital ordering and payment solutions for in-store and online channels.

