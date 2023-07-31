DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $133.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.39 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

DoubleVerify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DV traded up $0.59 on Monday, hitting $42.10. 1,538,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,934. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.69 and a beta of 0.87. DoubleVerify has a one year low of $20.38 and a one year high of $42.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Insider Activity at DoubleVerify

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total transaction of $443,600.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DoubleVerify news, Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.32, for a total value of $443,600.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares in the company, valued at $7,220,142.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $28,492.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,971,789.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,955 shares of company stock worth $5,199,068. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DoubleVerify by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

