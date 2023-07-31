Ellevest Inc. Acquires 7,386 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 3,419,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,960 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 984.1% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 270,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 245,506 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,366,000 after buying an additional 326,561 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Argus lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.27.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,208,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,713,871. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

