Ellevest Inc. Has $48.87 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $48,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,813. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.86 and a 200-day moving average of $72.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $75.10.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

