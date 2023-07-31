Ellevest Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,841 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF comprises 1.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $22,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 108,131.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,766,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,007,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,567,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,352,000 after acquiring an additional 367,640 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 615,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,666,000 after purchasing an additional 325,134 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,153,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,946,000 after purchasing an additional 113,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 705,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,282,000 after purchasing an additional 90,891 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SUSA traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.11. The stock had a trading volume of 57,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,782. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $73.86 and a 12-month high of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.72.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

