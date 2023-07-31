Ellevest Inc. Sells 1,028 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 42,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period.

IEMG traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $52.23. 13,784,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,286,100. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.18. The company has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $52.30.

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

