Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Update

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 455,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 305,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,154. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter.
Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.
