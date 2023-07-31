Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Short Interest Update

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 495,900 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the June 30th total of 455,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 273,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of Enerpac Tool Group stock traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 305,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,154. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09. Enerpac Tool Group has a one year low of $16.09 and a one year high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.09. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $156.25 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enerpac Tool Group

About Enerpac Tool Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 808.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other segments. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.