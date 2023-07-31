Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Entourage Health Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.
Entourage Health Company Profile
Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Entourage Health
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 10 Best Sugar Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- 3 AI Chip Stocks That Still Have a Long Runway
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Cloud Computing Giant ServiceNow In Buy Zone After AI News
Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.