Entourage Health (CVE:ENTG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Entourage Health Corp. (CVE:ENTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 8783 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Entourage Health Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$4.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,914.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.02.

Entourage Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entourage Health Corp. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis products for medical and adult-use markets in Canada. It offers cannabis plants, dried flower, pre-rolls, soft chews, chewing gum, cannabis oils, capsules, topicals and vapes, extracts, and edibles. The company sells its products under the Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis, Starseed Medicinal, Syndicate Cannabis, Mary's Medicinals, and Irwin Naturals brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entourage Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entourage Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.