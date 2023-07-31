Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $429.67.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

RE stock opened at $351.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $354.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Everest Re Group has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $394.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Everest Re Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 43.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 10.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,302,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 46.2% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,797 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

