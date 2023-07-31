Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $139.84

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $139.84 and last traded at $140.40, with a volume of 541428 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on EXR shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.43.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.52%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,893,000 after buying an additional 15,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

