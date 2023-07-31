Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Short Interest Update

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 540,200 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the June 30th total of 490,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5,402.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FQVTF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,200 ($15.39) to GBX 1,400 ($17.95) in a report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 800 ($10.26) to GBX 100 ($1.28) in a report on Monday, April 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $966.67.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF remained flat at $18.07 during mid-day trading on Monday. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.35.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

See Also

