Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL) Coverage Initiated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance (NYSE:FIHL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Fidelis Insurance in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelis Insurance presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.06.

Fidelis Insurance stock opened at $13.89 on Thursday. Fidelis Insurance has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $14.04.

About Fidelis Insurance

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products. It offers insurance and reinsurance services, specialty insurance, such as aviation and aerospace, energy, marine, property, terrorism and political violence, fine art and contingency services, and Socium. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda with additional offices in London, United Kingdom, and Dublin, Ireland.

