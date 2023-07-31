Filecoin (FIL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $81.01 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 31st. Filecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and $81.01 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Filecoin coin can now be purchased for $4.23 or 0.00014512 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin’s launch date was October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 1,961,721,836 coins and its circulating supply is 438,559,972 coins. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “FileCoin (FIL) is a decentralized storage network that allows users to store and retrieve data from storage providers around the world, incentivized by the native FIL cryptocurrency. The protocol is designed to make file storage and retrieval more secure, reliable, and cost-effective than traditional centralized storage systems, using Proof of Replication (PoRep) and Proof of Spacetime (PoSt) cryptographic proofs. Filecoin was created by Protocol Labs, founded in 2014, who are also the creators of IPFS and libp2p. Filecoin provides a secure, decentralized, and cost-effective alternative to traditional centralized storage systems.”

