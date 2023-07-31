First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Financial Bancorp. presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.75.

FFBC opened at $23.03 on Thursday. First Financial Bancorp. has a 12-month low of $17.99 and a 12-month high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.06.

First Financial Bancorp. ( NASDAQ:FFBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $212.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,748,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,579,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,933,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,339,000 after buying an additional 423,327 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,389,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,814,000 after buying an additional 236,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelity National Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Financial Bancorp. during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

