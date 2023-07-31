First Financial Bank Trust Division Increases Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,158,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 8.2% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $78,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325,664 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

