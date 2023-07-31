First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Raised to C$44.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a C$32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$34.39.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Up 1.5 %

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$38.04 on Thursday. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$20.11 and a one year high of C$38.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$32.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of C$26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

First Quantum Minerals Cuts Dividend

About First Quantum Minerals

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.01%.

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.