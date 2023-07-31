Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $92.85

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 92.85 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.20), with a volume of 1078497 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115.50 ($1.48).

Flowtech Fluidpower Trading Down 18.8 %

The firm has a market cap of £57.68 million, a PE ratio of -1,050.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 108.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stuart Watson acquired 8,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.42) per share, with a total value of £9,951.15 ($12,759.52). 2.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowtech Fluidpower Company Profile

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

