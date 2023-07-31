Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Short Interest Up 8.7% in July

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 897,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance
FREQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 147,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,852. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $5.59.
Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.
