Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Short Interest Up 8.7% in July

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 975,500 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 897,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Frequency Therapeutics Price Performance

FREQ stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 147,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,114,852. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.07. Frequency Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $5.59.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Frequency Therapeutics by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics to activate a person's innate regenerative potential to restore function. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach uses small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

