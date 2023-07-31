Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Sets New 1-Year High at $73.89

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.89 and last traded at $73.73, with a volume of 203231 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on FRPT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Freshpet in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.31.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 9.21, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -49.58 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.41.

Insider Transactions at Freshpet

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $167.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cathal Walsh sold 6,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $440,017.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,903.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Freshpet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Freshpet by 130.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Freshpet in the first quarter worth $143,000.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.