Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 715,371 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 146% from the previous session’s volume of 291,053 shares.The stock last traded at $89.99 and had previously closed at $89.85.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 175.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5,050.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

