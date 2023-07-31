Got Guaranteed Price Tops $0.0919 on Top Exchanges (GOTG)

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded 31.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 31st. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $27.57 million and $38,700.56 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Got Guaranteed token can now be purchased for $0.0919 or 0.00000318 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded up 49.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Got Guaranteed Token Profile

Got Guaranteed’s genesis date was November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. Got Guaranteed’s official website is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Got Guaranteed

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

