Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Sets New 1-Year High at $9.50

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.45, with a volume of 25868 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$345.66 million, a PE ratio of 2.07, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.37.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$194.99 million for the quarter. Gran Tierra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 32.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.190678 earnings per share for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

