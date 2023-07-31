Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of Hallmark Financial Services stock opened at $4.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $6.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $25.80.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 71.70% and a negative return on equity of 158.59%.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
