Hardy Reed LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 58.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Hardy Reed LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $5,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFAV. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.87. The stock had a trading volume of 444,983 shares. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

