Hardy Reed LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,335 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVT. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NOVT traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $176.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $173.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.36. Novanta Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.12 and a beta of 1.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Novanta had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Novanta from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Novanta Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning, beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

