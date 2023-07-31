Hardy Reed LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 397,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS remained flat at $58.26 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.78. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $44.42 and a 1-year high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.618 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

