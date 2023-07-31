Hardy Reed LLC Sells 455 Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 115,697.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,431,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,115,800,000 after acquiring an additional 41,395,371 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,251,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the period. Cliffwater LLC raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 105,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,068 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

VTHR stock traded up $0.64 on Monday, hitting $204.78. 17,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,026. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $195.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $205.04.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.8417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.