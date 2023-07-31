Harrell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 2,311 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Harrell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,957 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in Best Buy during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total transaction of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.24, for a total value of $8,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 349,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,786,947.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $20,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 390,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,343,269.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 408,034 shares of company stock valued at $33,741,133 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Up 0.2 %

BBY stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,348,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,278. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $93.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.93. The company has a market capitalization of $18.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BBY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Best Buy from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.93.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

